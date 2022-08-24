Camila Cabello and her harsh testimony of when she crossed the border illegally

After Camila Hair is giving herself a new chance at love with Austin Kevich, businessman and creator of a dating app, circulates the hard testimony of the singer when crossed the border illegally.

Through an interview with james cordenthe Cuban singer recalled the harsh childhood she experienced as a immigrant in USAwithout money and without speaking English.

According to Corden’s car account, she and her mom were the first to cross the border without papersbut for this, her parents tricked her by telling her that they would take her to Disney World.







“My mother crossed the Mexican border with me when she was seven years old,” the interpreter of ‘Bam Bam‘, a song with which Camila made the public of the Champions League prior to the finale.

Camila Cabello crossed the border with two very precious objects

​

Also, Camila Cabello reported that they were wearing almost nothing, because they were crossing the border as best they could and without being seen by the border patrol elements: “She (mom) basically had the clothes she was wearing, just money Y didn’t speak english”.

When she was seven years old, Camila took with her a wrist and his daily in which he wrote what he lived in his day to day, he shared.

Now, the singer is legally established in USAwhere he has managed to position himself in the music industry and, from time to time, he goes to Cuba to visit his family.





read also

Drafting

Camila Cabello debuts romance with a businessman

​

After weeks of rumors about the arrival of a new heartthrob in Camila Cabello’s life, the singer was caught walking with austin kevitchyoung entrepreneur and creator of the lox club dating app.

Camila already forgot the singer Shawn Mendezwith whom he ended his engagement two years old in November 2021, as some paparazzi from Los Angeles, California, captured the new couple romantically.

What caught the most attention were the kisses that Camila and Austin exchanged while they smiled and enjoyed their conversation in a coffee shop.









read also

jasmine jasso