BTS: Namjoon did not beat Henry Cavill as “the most beautiful man in the world”: TC Candler denies rumor | 2022 winners, voting, what happened to RM | bts

They clear up the rumour. On August 23, the official website TC Candler issued a statement about his contest of the 100 most beautiful men in the world. Last week, users spread on social networks that BTS’s RM had won against actor Henry Cavill . This statement, which soon went viral, was actually false.

Although the supposed result that gave victory to kim namjoon was attributed to TC Candler, the organizers and the contest have not given final results yet. In fact, the list of winners of the annual celebrity vote is published at the end of December.

TC Candler explains the truth about the viral of RM and Henry Cavill. Photo: TC Candler/Instagram

“We appreciate RM (Kim Namjoon) and Henry Cavill very much, but neither of them have ever been crowned a winner or even in the Top 5. Nothing has been decided in 2022 until we open a vote in December, ”says TC Candler in the post they uploaded to his verified profile on Instagram.

The organizers asked to ignore the disinformation posts that were also bounced by news outlets.

What happened to Namjoon and Henry Cavill?

As the organizers mention, both the “Man of Steel” actor and the K-pop idol are, for now, just two of the more than 100 candidates to be named the most beautiful face of 2022.

In previous seasons, people supported their favorite artist with interactions in the post that nominated him (like or comment) and there was the possibility of deducing who was at the top of the contest. This year is not like that.

First of all, there are 10 nominees in each TC Candler post, so the fan response to each one (likes) is mixed.

Kim Namjoon is the leader of the K-pop group BTS. Credits: Big Hit Entertainment

The second change, as expressed in the TC Candler statement, is that there will be a specific vote when the nominees for the most beautiful faces of 2022 are finished. The election will take place in the first half of December.

In comments, users thanked the platform for clarifying what happened; but they also regretted the hateful comments the South Korean artist received due to the misunderstanding.

On his Instagram profile, TC Candler is still posting nominees for his contest. Photo: Capture TC Candler/Instagram

Winners of the TC Candler in 2021

In the viral posts it was said that “Henry Cavill had been dethroned”; however, the British actor was not the first place winner in this contest in 2021. The famous protagonist of The Witcher was in sixth place in the previous edition.

The artist who was selected as “The most beautiful face of 2021” last December was the Burmese model Paing Takhon.

Paing Takhon. Photo: T.C. Candler 2021

Second place on that occasion was Chris Hemsworth, an Australian actor known for being Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth. Photo: T.C. Candler 2021

Kim Taehyung or V was the BTS member who ranked highest. TC Candler named him the third most beautiful face of 2021.