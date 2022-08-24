Bruce Prichard says he never wrote a script for WWE NXT

In September 2021, WWE decided to change its strategy with NXT, converting it into a 2.0 version and establishing a new objective, replacing the oldest and most experienced fighters on the independent circuit with younger and “inexperienced” talent.

At the time, it was speculated that Vince McMahon Y Bruce Prichard they would take control of the creative brand, something that has subsequently been denied on several occasions. The last to do so has been Prichard himself, who wanted to clarify the issue in the most recent episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“I can’t go out there and say things when they are misreported or just untrue and lies. Sometimes it really irritates me and sometimes it doesn’t. I am not in a position where I can comment on some of them. But for those who choose to be negative and want to believe the negative, then you are a negative person and that is what you are going to do, so do it. I’m not going to try to change anything else.

But I do have to say, because it is something that people, even internally, told me, (and it is) that I wrote NXT. I never in my life wrote an NXT program. I am a fan of NXT. I love NXT.

Shawn Michaels recently came out and said, ‘No, it was me. It’s been me from day one.’ I think Shawn has done a tremendous job taking NXT by the horns and doing what he has done.. I love Shawn Michaels to death. But for Shawn to have to come out and say, ‘What are you guys talking about?’…

Those experts, the ‘Internet journalists’ who reported as fact the rumors that he had been involved in NXT and doing all those things. The fact of the matter is that they were 100% fabricated lies, from where, I don’t know.. So now that you’ve heard it from two different sources that are really there, that you really know, they should probably reconsider their sources or just stop making things up“.

