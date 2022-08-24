Britney Spears opens up about her mental health

Britney Spears He recently opened up on social media when talking about his mental health. And it is that the artist, although she says she feels better, she continues to have problems with her self-esteem and how to manage her life.

In fact, the princess of Pop confessed that most nights she goes to bed crying. So although I try to show through networks that everything is fine, the truth is that it is not, not completely.

“It’s true, I try to do my best or show what seems to be a great life on the networks… And it is true that my mood has improved, but I will be traumatized for life due to my past experiences. There is no way to fix myself: my emotions and my sensitivity… Therapy, all that. I think I’m going to need a miracle for my emotions,” the star shared in a post.

Britney Spears says she feels lost

Since last year the singer denounced her family for the abusive treatment she received due to the legal guardianship that forced her to depend on them despite continuing to work and practically being the breadwinner, Britney Spears in order to enjoy her freedom She promised herself to be honest all the time, with everyone.

That is why she sometimes uses her networks to unload against her relatives who made her life miserable for many years, or those who criticize or make fun of her.

For this reason, he confessed that his emotional state is not very stable, since he continues to fight with his inner demons on a daily basis.

“My life is not at all perfect… I go to sleep crying most nights. I am excessively insecure. I think I need to go to school to learn how to walk properly again. And there are people who tell me: ‘But you’re an artist.’ And that is: everything is an act. But in real life I am very lost, working on it, “said Britney Spears.