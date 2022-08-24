Booker T claims that a faction of AEW could move to WWE with the new creative regime

The member of the Hall of Fame of WWE, Booker T affirmed, in the podcast The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore that with Triple H in charge of creative control of the company, the return of Billy Gunn could be an option for the future. At the same time that his sons Austin and Colt Gunn, who currently make up the Gunn Club faction in AEW.

“I can see Billy Gunn saying, ‘Hey, it’s been a great race, we’ve had a great ride.’ Other than his guys, Gunn Club, those guys are probably having a good time in AEW, right now, but I imagine that the Gunn Club would love to participate in WWE, NXT or on the main roster at some point. Surprised? Not a bit, if I saw Billy Gunn appear in WWE. That’s how business works.”

“I’m sure it would be a lot easier for Billy to come back now that Hunter is in charge. So yeah, that thing, that friendship runs deep with those guys, so they shared a lot of miles down the road.”

It should be remembered that in 2019, when Degeneration-X was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Billy Gunn appeared in WWE for this ceremony, but Triple H made a comment that Gunn didn’t like and later confessed that he almost punched him for it.

Triple H said at the time: “Vince will buy that piss ant company just so he can fire you!”

Since the creation of All Elie Wrestling, Billy Gunn has been a trainer and sporadic wrestler for the company. Currently, he appears constantly for his Gunn Club faction, which has been developing a rivalry against The Acclaimed.

