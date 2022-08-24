Blackstone in talks to buy Pink Floyd’s music catalog

August 24, 2022 | 4:15 p.m.

blackstone is among the various bidders to stay with him catalog of British rock band Pink Floydpeople familiar with the matter said Wednesday, at a time when the private equity firm is looking to bolster its collection of music rights.

The process is in progress and Blackstone is nowhere near a deal yet for the back catalog of the group that created such hits as “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick in the Wall,” the sources said.

Financial Times had previously reported that the purchasing companyvia Hipgnosis Song Management, could value the band’s songs at almost 500 million dollars.

Blackstone last year took a stake in Hipgnosis as part of a association that planned to deploy around 1,000 million dollars to buy music rights and record songs.

Blackstone expands in content themes

Founded by the former manager of Elton JohnMerck Mercuriadis, Hypgnosis advisor to the Hipgnosis Songs Fundwhich is listed in the UK and allows investors to invest in music rights.

The interest from venture capital funds for the music catalogs has increased in recent years due to steady returns from copyright and the rise of streaming.

An agreement with Pink Floyd would also contribute to the Blackstone’s digital content expansionwhich last year agreed to buy most of actress Hello Sunshine’s media company Reese witherspoon.

booming market

Since 2020as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been great commercial maneuvers for the acquisition of musical rightsespecially with the rise of streaming music platforms.

The financial markets are interested for these “portfolios” of renowned and timeless artists capable of generating stable income streams from the exploitation of their works.

Recent transactions have reached astronomical figureswhich however have not been officially revealed.

According to industry experts, the price increase in catalogs of artists began before 2020, but they skyrocketed with the pandemic because the artists were deprived of tours and concerts.

