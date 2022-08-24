Black Mirror, Industry’s Myha’la Herrold joins the cast of the sixth season!

The cast of Black Mirror 6 welcomes a new element in its ranks: Myha’la Herroldactress known for her work on the drama series Industry.

The news, practically certain, comes from Deadline, even if Netflix hasn’t confirmed it. The arrival of Black Mirror 6 was announced last May, and among the various protagonists of the episodes of the famous Charlie Brooker anthology, there will be actors of great caliber such as Aaron Paul, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz.

Herrold became a household name after playing Harper Stern in the HBO / BBC Industry drama, which tells of a group of interns competing for different roles at a prestigious London investment bank. The actress also appeared in the horror comedy A24 Bodies Bodies Bodies, ed is ready to make the definitive leap thanks to Netflix: in addition to his participation in Black Mirror 6, Herrold has just finished the next platform adaptation of Leave the World Behind, where he starred opposite Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.

Recently entered into production, Black Mirror is the first product of Broke & Bones, a group managed by Brooker and Annabel Jones. Channel 4’s dystopian anthology was one of Netflix’s biggest international hits. The fifth season featured the likes of Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miley Cyrus, and the sixth, with the addition of the stars of Breaking Bad and Herrold, already bodes well.