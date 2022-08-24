Black Adam: will Superman be back in the movie?

Black Adam is the new feature film that bringsDCEUa very peculiar character embodied by Dwayne Johnson in art The Rock. It is the main antagonist of the powerful wizard Shazam, a character who has already had the opportunity to appear in this comic universe with a dedicated film in 2019 (where Black Adam was initially expected to appear). The film project, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Run All Night – One night to survive, The Man on the Train – The Commuter), who recently worked with Johnson on the title Disney Jungle Cruisehas suffered several slowdowns due to the coronavirus, but now, fortunately, it is on the home straight.

Black Adam arrives in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022

Of Black Adam, in the last few weeks, we have seen several images and videos, started to circulate precisely because the release is now in the air. Having said that, some time ago, some users, based on online rumors, hypothesized that, in the scene after the end credits of the film, an unexpected character could have appeared, namely the Superman embodied by Henry Cavill. It seems that this news, despite not having a definitive official status, has been confirmed by a new report from the Geekosity website. This information, while not detailed, would simply confirm again that theMan of Steel is the protagonist of the film’s post-credit.

This potentially opens up a bright future for the iconic Krypton superhero although, in recent years, this figure along with the Justice League seems to have been shelved by Warner Bros. We remind you that Black Adam will arrive in Italian cinemas on 20 October 2022 with the production of DC Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, New Line CinemaSeven Bucks ProductionsWarner Bros. and a cast also consisting of Pierce Brosnan in the part of Kent Nelson / Dr. You do, Aldis Hodge that embodies Carter Hall / Hawkman, Noah Centineo (Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher) and many more.

