Black Adam: the powers of Cyclone presented by Quintessa Swindell

After Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, it’s up to one of the two youngest members of the Justice Society of America that we will see in action in Black Adam to show up. Specifically, Quintessa Swindell talked about the powers of Cyclone, also focusing on the origins and costume of her character.

The powers of Cyclone presented by Quintessa Swindell

Interviewed by Total Film, Quintessa Swindell spoke quite thoroughly about the powers of Cyclone and from her statements it is evident how the character we will see in Black Adam will be slightly different from the one seen in the comics:

Cyclone manipulates and manages winds and air currents. Her powers are not something innate but were provided or rather imposed by a scientist. She can also manipulate nanobots and has the technology to do it.

It is therefore not known whether the ability to manipulate the winds is given by the nanobots, with a drastic change compared to the comics, or it is something additional.

Regarding the look of the character instead:

Her costume is like a Vivienne Westwood for superheroes. She is very circus and theatrical but also a bit punk.

About Black Adam

We bring you back the Black Adam trailer shown at San Diego ComiCon 2022:

This is the plot:

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serraalso director of Jungle Cruise, which saw the participation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) in those of Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) how Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) in the role of Adrianna Tomaz, e Pierce Brosnan (Oh mama!) in that of Doctor Fate. The team of interpreters is completed by Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui, whose roles are still unknown a few months after their release in theaters. Black Adamset for October 20, 2022. If you are interested in the Black Adam character, you can buy the Rise and Fall of an Empire comic on Amazon.