Billie Eilish will collect an award accompanied by her mother for her work to protect the planet | Big Bang

billie eilish is giving the last gasps to his tour Happier Than Ever World Tour. The artist is touring Asia and, soon, she will travel to Oceania to put an end to some long concerts, but they have left a mark because of the intention she had behind her. The singer was clear that she wanted to do the more sustainable shows possible and therefore, took different measures to achieve it.

On the one hand, the reduction of plastics was prioritized and 100% recyclable merchandising was made. The artist is very aware of the problem of climate change and she wants to make her followers aware of it, in addition to contributing to actions that help prevent it from developing further. She also released in June a documentary called overheatedwhere Billie Eilish revealed everything that would happen in a few years with our health, food and life in general if this phenomenon continues to advance.

All the actions that it has been carrying out in the last year have been rewarded and that is that the Environmental Media Association land will award recognition for wanting to protect the planet, the EMA Missions in Music Award. An award that has already been won by other public faces such as Adam Levine, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Diane Warren, Alanis Morissette and Dave Mathews.

You will not collect this award alone, as her mother, Maggie Baird, has also been recognized with the. She is a climate change activist, highly visible on social networks, where she shares news about this problem and talks with different personalities who are experts on it. She also is the founder of Support + Feedan association that addresses food insecurity and the environmental crisis with plant-based foods.

Together with her daughter, she participated in the project overheated, which goes beyond the documentary released in June. Also carry out climate-related activities, swap clothes, watch documentaries and give talks on veganism or sustainability. All this, to raise awareness among the people who join.

For all these actions, Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, will receive this award on October 8 in Los Angeles.