Ben Affleck’s daughter shines at her father’s wedding with a revolutionary look | Lifestyle

Javier Garcia

Seraphina decided to combine her outfit with that of Emme, JLo’s daughter, and that’s how she looked!

One of the issues that has attracted the most attention around the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is he dress code that the couple chose for this very special event and that It consisted in that all the guests had to attend dressed in white.

Ben Affleck’s daughter also shines with a revolutionary look at her father’s wedding

In some photographs that have come to light, you can see the son of bennifer accompanying the wedding partybeing Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muñiz who monopolized the spotlight with their outfits.

Just like J.Lo’s daughter, Seraphina opted for a look androgynouswhich consisted of a light colored suit made up of a blazer and pants, which he accompanied with a set of classic black and white Oxford shoes, to give an elegant touch to his outfit.

How is the relationship between Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muñiz?

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between the daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strengthens over time, demonstrating once again the great friendship they have forged When making the decision to combine your outfits on this special date.

According to sources close to the family, Seraphina and Emme have formed a strong bond that goes beyond being stepsisters, well both have declared identified with the non-binary gender And they have the full support of their parents.