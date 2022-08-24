Ben Affleck: the actor is photographed after the wedding with Jennifer Lopez – People – Culture

After a month of secretly marrying and having an intimate ceremony, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married again, but this time surrounded by luxuries and Hollywood celebrities.

However, what now draws the attention of Internet users They are some photographs of the actor Affleck after the three days of celebration that they designated to celebrate the marriage.

Undoubtedly, the artists, as it is popularly said, ‘threw the house out the window’, to begin with the couple walked, along a huge white carpet, followed by their children.

Also, the marriage took place in one of the actor’s properties, a mansion in Georgiaon the banks of the North Newporth River, which is valued at 8.9 million dollars.

The guests enjoyed a private fireworks show and a barbecue. The party lasted for three days: it started on Friday and ended on Sunday.

After the event, some paparazzi managed to photograph the artists and Ben’s face said it all. The Hollywood heartthrob, who was in a van, was totally ‘shattered’.

Ben Affleck’s photo

Despite the fact that the authorities blocked the road so that the celebrities were not registered, Ben couldn’t help but get his picture takenwhich hours later was circulating on social networks.

“Ben seems exhausted, leaning to his right side, with his eyes partially closed (…) It seems that Ben and the gang were heading to a private jet to get them out of Savannah,” said the media ‘TMZ’.

In addition, the aforementioned newspaper assured that although it cannot be seen in the images, J. Lo was also in the car.

