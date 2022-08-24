Ben Affleck looks very exhausted and haggard after his three-day wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Actor Ben Affeck and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated their three-day wedding in Georgia. It was a big event at the actor’s luxurious mansion in Riceboro, just outside Savannah. First there was a pre-dinner, then the wedding party, and then a picnic at the mansion. Without a doubt, it was a great event at the height of the ‘Diva del Bronx’, but it seems that the 50-year-old actor did not sit very well.

Affleck was captured by the paparazzi of the TMZ portal after the great event to celebrate his wedding. The actor was on board a vehicle and was heading to a private airport in Georgia. Nevertheless, the emaciated appearance of the actor was what attracted attention.

According to the portal, the actor was very tired as he headed to the airport with a police escort on Sunday night. “Ben looks exhausted, leaning to his right side with his eyes partially closed,” describes TMZ.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder if Ben Affleck has had a drinking problem again. Let us remember that it is not the first time that the actor has been seen exhausted during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

After their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on their honeymoon in Paris. The actor was caught fast asleep while out on a boat, so fans began to say that his relationship with JLo leaves him totally tired.

Despite the subsequent exhaustion, the famous couple had the wedding of their dreams. According to the photos that circulated, JLo wore a spectacular long veil dress and Ben a white tuxedo.

Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, was present at the big event. However, there were some notable absences like his brother Casey Affleck, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who was seen strolling through a supermarket on their wedding day. Marc Anthony, JLo’s ex-husband and father of his children, was also not at the celebration.