Ben Affleck looks tired after his three-day wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Yesterday photos of actor Ben Affleck were shared through the Page Six portal, where you could see how tired he was after his wedding. Photos of the actor after his wedding



Ben Affleck’s wedding took place last weekend and Jennifer Lopez, which despite all the inconveniences it had, was a total success. However, in the last few hours some interesting photographs of the actor have been circulating after his event.





The 3 day celebration in Georgia

The celebration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for their marriage was celebrated this weekend, in a 3-day event. The wedding was held in Georgia, in the actor’s mansion, where he also had a lot of security to avoid any inconvenience.

Although everything went very well for the happy couple, some photos of Ben Affleck after the event are circulating. It seems that the actor was very exhausted after his wedding with Jennifer Lopezwhich generated much criticism on the internet.

How did Ben Affleck end up after the event?

In the photos of Ben Affleck, the actor is seen in the back seat of a vehicle with his eyes closed, while he was accompanied by 3 other people.

At the end of his event, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez accompanied some of their guests to the airport to see them off. It seems that the most tired after the celebration was the actor, since the paparazzi captured exact images of his countenance.

They even qualify these photographs as one of the worst faces that Ben Affleck has seen.

Some of the guests at the celebration were: Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Whitesell, Pia Miller, Bob Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. In addition to the couple’s children who were close to them all the time.

On the other hand, it is recalled that just last month, Ben Affleck was photographed sleeping during his honeymoon. From these photographs, different memes were created that quickly went viral on all social networks.