Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez used three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses for her wedding | JLO | Hollywood | Videos | Eint | Famous

Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez used three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses for her wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarried in an extravagant ceremony at the estate that the “Pearl Harbor” actor owns in Riceboro, Georgia (United States), and whose central moment took place on Saturday the 20th. The dress code required that the guests dressed in pristine white.
Now, on August 23, through her official newsletter “On the JLO”, the interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” revealed the three dresses she used, all of them exclusive Ralph Lauren designs.
Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses
JLO’s first dress was worn for her walk down the aisle. His design is a turtleneck, and he needed 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles and sewn by hand to create a skirt.
The 53-year-old star shone as she wore nearly $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, along with a diamond ring.
The second wedding dress was used for the reception. For its preparation, 30 artisans were required who dedicated 700 hours of work to hand embroider pearls and Swarovski crystals.
Finally, the last dress had a mermaid cut with an eye-shaped neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals and complemented by an organza cape.
Ben Affleck’s wedding suit
The actor Ben Affleck was more sober in his clothing by choosing a single suit. A cream one-button tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, over black trousers, a bi-front shirt with a bow tie, and black patent leather shoes.