Ben Affleck has worn these Cactus Jack x Dior after his second wedding with JLo and it’s everything you’ll want for this weekend

Ben Affleck, the undisputed protagonist of the wedding(s) -and the memes- of the year with Jennifer Lopez, has been crowned in the last hours as the best dressed, also outside the altar. The reason was none other than your trip back from his second relationship with the New York artist of Puerto Rican originwhatue was held last weekend in a luxurious property in Georgia. Thus, Affleck has been seen at the airport in the capital Tbilisi with his children and Matt Damon, with whom, in addition to friendship, he shared an almost identical look, made up of dark jeans, navy blue t-shirt and sneakers.

Ben Affleck with Dior Cactus Jack B713 MEGA

In this case, the latter stood out against the Van’s of Damon for two reasons: first, his exclusiveness -since it is a limited edition- and the second, because Affleck was probably the first to wear the new ones in public Cactus Jack x Dior B713 -designed by Travis Scott for the French house-, confirming that it is not just a shoe as versatile as trendbut also the beginning of what is expected to be a long collaborative relationship between Scott and kim jones.

Inspired by the stylistic foundations of the skating world, the B713 from the capsule collection Cactus Jack Dior are premised on the differentiation; in the words of the brand: “merge the codes sneakers skate shoe from the 90s in the Maison’s couture spirit”. Thus, each shoe is characterized by a silhouette where volume and shiny texture predominate, obtained based on materials and textures –calfskin and nubuck with appliqués on the upper and tongue-. Its color contrast between the lateral sole and the heel -where the Cactus Jack logo is engraved– as well as his retro air -which includes the signature of “CD Diamond” on the tongue- makes it an object of desire and essential for the season.