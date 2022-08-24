Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, how they met and became best friends: history | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The large number of hours and time that the recordings of a film or series last cause that bonds of friendship are generated between the actors, and although many times these last the season that a filming lasts, there are others that manage to consolidate, as happened with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who have a bond of almost four decades.

Yes, just as you read it, both Hollywood stars have known each other for many years and having shared the same tastes for the seventh art, this has made them more united. But they not only have an affinity for acting, since having had experiences together since they were children, the bond they formed is getting stronger.

Because their friendship has lasted over time, we tell you how they met and what led them to become best friends.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend a photo session for the film “The Last Duel” presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido (Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP)

BEN AFFLECK AND MATT DAMON MEET

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon met in the early 1980s when they were 8 and 10 years old, respectively.. They lived two blocks apart in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and their affinity for baseball and acting brought them together.

Not only that, because by studying at the same school, they realized that the ties they were creating were strong and true.

HOW DO YOU BECOME GREAT FRIENDS?

In an interview with Parade, Affleck pointed out that before he met his unconditional friend, he was always alone. “None of the other kids knew what I did, how it worked or anything. Suddenly I had this friend, Matt.”.

Meanwhile, Damon revealed during an appearance on 2019’s “Conan” that he remembers it all starting when Ben defended him from a fight with an older minor in high school. “I remember it was like a great moment. He’s going to put himself in a really bad spot for me. This is a good friend”accurate.

From those moments, they realized that their friendship was stronger than anything else.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck arrive at the 71st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 21, 1999. Damon starred in “Saving Private Ryan,” which is nominated for Best Picture (Photo: Vince Bucci / AFP)

LOVE FOR ACTING

The two were determined to work in the world of acting, so being in high school they traveled together to audition. Sometimes they moved up to three times. That is how they got some separate opportunities until they finally work together in “Field of Dreams” as extras.

It was not until September 1992 that they worked together on “School Ties”, in which Damon was the protagonist and Affleck a secondary role. The roles were reversed in September 1995’s “Glory Dance.”

THEY WIN AN OSCAR

After receiving their payment for “School Tires”, the two decide to live together in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles, but thinking that they were already rich, they indulged in too many luxuries and almost ended up ruining everything. At the same time, they began write the script for “Good Will Hunting”1997 film with which they won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hold their Oscar for best original screenplay for the film “Good Will Hunting,” which the two wrote during the 70th annual Academy Awards (Photo: Hal Garb / AFP)

THEY WORK TOGETHER ON OTHER PRODUCTIONS

They were also in the 1999 movie “Dogma” together, an adventure comedy. They were also the executive producers of the American documentary “Project Greenlight”.

They made some appearances in the movies where one of the actors appeared, as happened in the Affleck movie “Jersey Girl”.

SOME CONFUSE THEIR FRIENDSHIP WITH A ROMANCE

As a result of the great chemistry between the Hollywood stars, rumors began to emerge that there was more than just friendship between them. It was in December 2012 that Damon addressed this issue in an interview with Playboy.

“I never denied those rumors because I was offended and I didn’t want to offend my friends who were gay, as if being gay was some kind of fucking disease. He put me in a strange position in that regard. All those sayings were just disgusting.”he indicated.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (L) pose with their Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo: Hal Garb / AFP)

BEN AFFLECK AND MATT DAMON WIN ANOTHER AWARD TOGETHER

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon win the Boys of the Decade award in June 2016. While receiving her award, Jennifer Lopez’s current partner said that this award was something they had been dreaming of since they were children.

PRESENT AN OSCAR CATEGORY

After winning the Oscar for Best Screenplay 19 years later for “Good Will Hunting,” the best friends were prompted by the Academy to present the award in the same category.

Without a doubt, a friendship proof of everything, who knows even the smallest details of each one.