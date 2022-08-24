Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the (second) honeymoon is in Italy

The second honeymoon of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. The two newlyweds, that it last weekend they said yes for the second time in just over a month, they were spotted at Grand Hotel Tremezzoon Lake Como. The shots, released exclusively by Daily Mail, immortalize the actor and the pop star who arrive smilinghand in hand, then they sit down at a table for a romantic lunch.

In detail we see Affleck watching on his cell phone – with the enamored look – a photo of his wife related to the recent marriage in Georgia: in the last few hours, in fact, J.Lo shared on his newsletter-site some pictures of the event, which they show the white dress that Ralph Lauren he designed especially for her. “The first peek», He wrote in the margin, implying that others will come.

On the other hand, as planned, the celebrations in the estate of the star a I receive they have been heavily armored. After the ceremony and the wedding banquet in the garden – with elegant white tables set up along the river – Saturday ended with fireworks fired from a floating barge, then Sunday went on stage a barbecue: total cost of the event – for the US press – approx 25 million dollars.

And now, of course, it’s time to honeymoon: if after the first wedding in Las Vegasin mid-July, the two had chosen to fly to Paris, this time they opted for Italy. Specifically, for the suggestive lake that has made many stars lose their minds Hollywoodover all George Clooney which years ago he bought Villa Oleandra. Here, it is not known whether i Bennifer these days they are guests of friend and colleague.

For sure, looking at them hugging each other on a motorboatlove is not lacking.

