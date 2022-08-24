“Avatar” can be revived in theaters, while we wait for its sequel

The highest-grossing film in history is returning to theaters. “Avatar”the film that first hit the screen in 2009, will be screened again in Latin America on September 22being for many viewers the opportunity to see it once again, and for many others the opportunity to enjoy the experience for the first time.

The news was confirmed by both the director james cameron (Oscar winner for “Titanic”), as from the official accounts of Disney Y 20th Century Studios (the former Fox before it was acquired by Walt’s company), waiting for the premiere of the second part of the saga: “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

“Avatar” returns to theaters | Source: Disney



Starring Sam Worthington (“Clash of the Titans”) and Zoe Saldana (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), along with a cast that also included Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver; The first film took us into Pandora, and to meet the Na’vi.

With production by Cameron (who plans to make up to a fifth part of the franchisewhich estimates its release in 2028) and Jon Landau, was awarded three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Production Design Y Visual effects.

What do we know about the sequel?

In this new story, Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldaña) start their own family with their Na’vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Spider (Jack Champion), a human boy whose real name is Thousands Relief, who was born at the military base on Pandora, but was too young to return to Earth; so he will join the clan.

With the participation of the Oscar winner (for “The Reader”), Kate Winslet, who as in “Titanic” returns to work with Cameron, “Avatar: The Path of Water” hits theaters on December 16.