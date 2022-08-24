Autumn 2022 boots: those discussed by Rihanna already trend on Tik Tok

Fashions that go, fashions that come. When it comes to it shoes, generally we refer to those models that stand out for their originality and the allure of novelty. Often for just one season. Experimental shapes, surprising details and eye-catching colors.

We just went through the fall shoes we can’t wait to wear, and here’s one new inspiration for boots noteworthy to show off in the new cold season. The merit? By Rihanna, always a notch ahead of the trends. But also of Julia Fox and supertop Elsa Hosk, who posted his own version on Instagram. And, then, of the people of TikTok who, by now, have won the prize for the most ingenious trendsetter on the web.

The trend? They are the “pantaboots”

Let’s call them pantaboots. Wide, thigh-high, enveloping and bulky, halfway between legwarmers, overcoats and high-heeled shoes, these boots are already causing a lot of discussion. In truth, the most attentive will remember them on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week. But let’s go in order.

Rihanna and the autumn 2022 boots

Since Rihanna became a mother last May, she has kept a relatively low profile. Now, a few months later, she looks like she is finally coming out of hibernation. To the great joy of paparazzi and fans. And so, during a quick exit to the restaurant on Friday night, she showed off the boots in question. Despite the sweltering temperatures of August in New York, Rihanna chose one suede and flared version of the Y / Project brand, pioneer of the trend. Combining everything with an R13 denim miniskirt, a T-shirt by rapper RZA and a rare vintage bag from Tom Ford’s Gucci spring summer 1996 collection (purchased on Lab2022, ed).

The pioneers of the trend

“We always try to invite our customers to enjoy the clothes and play with them.” So he had told after the show on creative director of Y / Project Glenn Martens speaking of the pantaboots and the numerous provocative silhouettes seen on the catwalk. «The inspiration came from the Gothic cathedrals, from a Flemish atmosphere. From the city of Bruges ». On the spring summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week, the boots appeared in various colors and materials. But Y / Project is not the only brand to have started the trend. The more teenagers are appreciating another model, similar, less tall and wide and strictly in jeans, by Icelandic brand Kalda (beloved by Gigi and Bella Hadid). Thanks to Julia Fox and Elsa Hosk who have been addicted to it in recent weeks. Not surprisingly these Bux Denim Jeans Boot they are already sold out and are available for pre-order at a price of 550 euros.

The people’s interpretation of Tik Tok

We said it, the true connoisseurs of pantaboots seem to orbit around social media and the trend has especially conquered Gen Z. On Instagram and, above all, on Tik Tok. Where the ingenuity to ride the trends of luxury now always passes by DIY. Perhaps due to the high price (or the fact that they have already sold-out) they proliferate in the last few hours video tutorial for make these boots at home. Are you curious to know how to do it? That’s enough cut flared jeans just above the knee. Overlap them with pointy heeled boots. Et voila.

