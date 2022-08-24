At 55 years old! Nicole Kidman surprises by showing her new and muscular body with huge defined biceps that rejuvenate her appearance | People | Entertainment

Nicole Kidman consolidated its status as an icon of the fashion haute couture following the launch of an avant-garde new photo shoot for the cover of the magazine Perfect.

The actress He looked decades younger than his 55 years, showing off his chiseled abs and big biceps in a micro miniskirt and halter neck top by Diesel.

The photographs of Nicole Kidman with a statuesque body

After seeing the Photographs you are likely to confuse the Australian actress with a woman half her age, as she confidently posed with her muscular legs astride and flexed arms that made her look much younger, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Nicole Kidman, 55, showed off her incredibly ripped physique on the cover of Perfect magazine’s third issue. While looking at the camera, Ella Nicole completed her look with a long red wig with distinctive red bangs that highlighted her jawline.

The cover photo is part of a series of avant-garde images taken by the photographer ZhongLin for the third issue of Perfect magazine, celebrating culture’s greatest icons pop.

However, some people in social networks analyzed the image and accused the magazine of retouching with Photoshop Nicole’s physique and complexion.

Others claimed the photo shoot was too raunchy for a woman of Nicole’s age and professional stature.

Nicole Kidman chose her outfit

This photo shoot comes just a few months after the “The Hours” actress turned heads by showing off her torso in a microskirt and crop top from Miu miu on the cover of the February issue of Vanity Fair.

Talking with Baz Luhrman for the June issue fashion Australia, Nicole revealed that she had actually “begged” the magazine stylist Katie Grand to let her wear the low-rise pleated micro miniskirt from the fashion house.

Nicole explained that another outfit had been chosen for her, but she insisted on wearing the barely visible number. “I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Can I use that?’” she recalled, adding that Grand had to ask if she was serious. Nicole continued, “Katie said, ‘Are you willing to wear that?’ And I said: Use it?! I beg you to use it! ”,She told her very happy for the daring choice of those pieces. (AND)

