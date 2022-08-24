Ariana Grande’s trick to make her famous eyeliner

Getting a perfect eyeliner can be, for more than one reader, an impossible mission. Let’s put ourselves in situation. You get the liner of the right eye at first, with a precise line and the corner well marked, but then when you go to the left eye the result ends up being a disaster, with the line thicker or the corner of a different length.

In recent years there have been several influencers and celebrities who have shared their tricks for their followers to achieve flawless eyeliner. Alexa Chung revealed at the time that she used a guitar pick to get her cat eyes perfect, while Ariana Grande has just shown how the eyeliner is done in a surprising way.

Ariana Grande with her iconic eyeliner Instagram @rembeauty

In many Youtube tutorials, as well as on TikTok, many makeup artists and beauty experts explain that to obtain a successful result, you must first draw the corner and then draw a fine line on the upper lashes and join it with the corner. If it is outlined from the middle out, the eye will look bigger. In addition, they warn of the danger of stretching the skin a little to make the process easier, a mistake since an imperfect line remains.

The singer has revealed her beauty trick on TikTok, where she has celebrated the arrival of her makeup brand at Selfridges stores

But now Ariana Grande has arrived and has ended all these tips. The singer, whose hallmark, in addition to her volume ponytail, is her perfectly drawn eyeliner, has celebrated that her REM Beauty brand will be marketed in the Selfridges department store chain with a beauty video on the company’s TikTok. “You have asked me to demonstrate my eyeliner technique (…) I am afraid,” she says as she speaks with a British accent.





Grande starts the application on the outer part of the eye and yes, it stretches the skin a little to make the stroke. “I know I’m not supposed to shoot, I won’t. Just for now… I’m going to improvise and that’s it”, says the artist, who does her eyeliner from top to bottom, that is, the opposite of what the experts recommend.

Bring the line to the middle of the eye and immediately fill in the gap that has been left empty and stretch the tip of the eyeliner with your nail to achieve a much more faded finish and with the effect cat eyes so iconic. Thanks to this trick, clean any mistake with your fingernail and sharpen the outer part.

“Well, it’s time to do the other side. Wish me luck, dolls,” says Ariana excitedly, who also gets a good result. 7 rings use an eyeliner pen with a super fine tip, a product that helps to draw the line better.