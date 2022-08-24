ariana grande tiktok

Ariana used TikTok to share secrets about her own brand; from how she prepares the skin to how to find your ideal shade of concealer. So when we saw that she had shared her secret to perfect eyes, we couldn’t help but sit down to take note and perfect our technique.

In the recent video, the singer begins by greeting her fans with a British accent and specifies that her technique may not be the best, but that she had promised a tutorial.

Ariana Grande

(instagram)



How does Ariana Grande do her cat-eye liner?

The singer begins with her face already made up, with a glowy and natural look, which she combines with eye shadows in shades of peach and pink. The first thing she does is grab a black eyeliner from her own brand REM, which she claims stays put for 48 hours. She then pulls the skin at the corner of the brow back slightly and creates a line that extends from the end of the brow to the middle of the eye.

After drawing this line, the singer slightly connects with the corner of the outer part to make the outline look united and cleans with the help of her own nail so that it is perfect and elegant. She then proceeds to apply the eyeliner to the water line and the tear duct, so that her gaze lengthens and deepens. She then moves on to the other eye and repeats her steps, although she is a little nervous about having to recreate her original look.