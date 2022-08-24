Ariana Grande and the miniskirt that lengthens the legs

The singer and actress, Ariana Grande, showed off with a dreamy figure and her characteristic style. He used a mini skirt matching to show how your legs toned can be seen much longer. These tricks are worth keeping in mind.

If something teaches Ariana Grande when it comes to styling, is that the mini skirts promote and lengthen legs. It can be said that it is only an optical illusion, but it achieves it in a very simple way. Being so young, he has made his styling an apology dedicated to his hallmarks.

Ariana Grande and his mini skirt that lengthens the legs

The mini skirts by themselves, they favor the lower ones. If they are used with high boots, much better. Ariana Grande he knows it and that is why he recurrently bets on this combo of 70’s reminiscences.

On this special occasion, when she was present at the MTV VMA awards ceremony, she wore a very suggestive style. The young singer opted for a mini skirt latex and a long-sleeved lycra sweater.

Ariana Grande wore a very versatile latex miniskirt – Source: Instagram @arianagrand

Related news

In addition to the fact that the effect achieved was to lengthen the legs, the combination of both in a purple tone belonging to the French firm Mugler took all eyes. And it is that the mini skirt versatile chosen was asymmetrical cut and with a zipper on the front. Undoubtedly, ideal to stylize her figure very well.

How to complete the total look

To complete this look, Ariana Grande She chose to wear platform heels with a square toe. In white belonging to the Italian footwear firm, Giuseppe Zanotti. A brand whose ideal trend is to combine its shoes with monochrome garments, as in this case.

As for the beauty look, on this occasion, the American singer was very faithful to her style and preferred a hairstyle with two high tails, based on ash blonde hair dye and darker highlights. Wearing it up helped a lot to look more stylized.

To stylize her legs, Ariana Grande wore a miniskirt with platform heels – Source: @arianagrande.

There are many options for how to wear mini skirts in the style of Ariana Grande. Knowing that, in itself, it is a very flattering garment for both short and tall women, she prefers them both with platforms and with long boots. Comfortable, hip and stylish. What else? Tell us how and with what you would combine them to lengthen the legs.

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable, regardless of your height or any other physical characteristics!

