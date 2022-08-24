Apple TV+ announces the return of Julianna Margulies to The Morning Show

Apple TV+ announced that Julianna Margulies will return for the third season of the Emmy Award-winning Apple original series, The Morning Show.

Following her performance as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson, Margulies will return and reprise her role for season three alongside a star-studded cast that includes the recently announced new addition of Jon Hamm.

The third season of the series, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production.

The Morning Show is an Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, produced by Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg, and by Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films. The second season recently received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Reese Witherspoon; Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, who also won the award for the first season, and Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

The third season of The Morning Show It will be produced by fellow showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. The series is produced by Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.