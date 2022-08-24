Angelini and D’Erasmo on tour for Nick Drake

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The tour of Roberto Angelini And Rodrigo D’Erasmo dedicated to Nick Drake. The live shows will continue on July 24 at Risorgimarche, Caldarola (MC), on August 26 at Moon in June, Panicale (PG), on August 27 at Le città invisibili di Rimini and on September 9 at La città come Palcoscenico, Pavia.

The two musicians will pay tribute to the timeless Nick Drake bringing on stage their latest album “Songs In A Conversation” (FioriRari distributed by Artist First), a tribute to the song-writer 50 years after the release of his latest album Pink Moon , epochal album as well as a small, short, delicate and mysterious masterpiece that would blossom over time, gathering an extraordinary number of passionate admirers and consecrating a unique artist of its kind. The tour is produced by Vertigo and tickets are available on the site and at all authorized resellers. “Songs In A Conversation”, was born from the desire to testify the great passion for the timeless Nick Drake, to pass on and make known to young musicians his artistic and poetic heritage, rich in fragility, lyricism and sensitivity, giving a contemporary and modern to restore the magic and the dreamlike character of the original versions. This second tribute, which comes after Pongmoon – Dreaming Nick Drake of 2005, represents a profound interpretation and sharing of Drake’s themes and counter-current tones, in which the many facets of the human soul are of strong impact and emerge. The project consists of 11 tracks, divided between a Side A and a Side B. The first two tracks of Side A were recorded and produced by John Wood, sound engineer and historical producer of Nick Drake, at the Vada Recording Studios in the UK ( a few miles from Drake’s birthplace), while the other three were recorded later in Rome by Daniele Ilmafio Tortora, a partner in this project. To recreate a 70s sound, very natural, authentic and with warm tones, Roberto Angelini and Rodrigo D’Erasmo involved the band they have always collaborated with, consisting of Fabio Rondanini on drums, Gabriele Lazzarotti on bass and Andrea Pesce on piano . Side B, on the other hand, is made up of pieces played and sung live by Rodrigo and Roberto together with friends, guests, Drake fans (Andrea Appino, Manuel Agnelli, Niccolò Fabi, Piers Faccini and Any Other). These songs were captured during the filming of the documentary Songs in a conversation. The tracks are very simple and minimal versions, where the voice of the artists and the sound produced by the guitar come together in perfect harmony with the sweet sounds that echo from the surrounding nature.