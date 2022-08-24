Andrew Garfield was celibate and fasted for months to shoot ‘Silence’

Method actors and actresses are frowned upon in recent years, partly due to the eccentricities of some figures in order to get into or dive into a role. We have already seen notorious cases like those of Jared Leto -who was in a wheelchair and on crutches during Morbius-, who seek to get headlines and not offer too much on screen. Famous actors like Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro or Al Pacinoand recently Christian Bale or joaquin phoenix, yes they have honored this interpretative trend, let’s be honest, it is in low hours. Nevertheless, Andrew Garfieldwho wants to take a break from acting, has explained and defended the ideas of Stanislavski and Strasberg and commented on how he approached Silence of Martin Scorsese from that perspective. And he believes that, in part, the public confuses method actors and actresses with being authentic “douchebag” (goes The Playlist).

Andrew Garfield defends being a method actor and tells how he was without sex for months to Silence

“I think there are a lot of misconceptions about what it means to be an actor. ‘of the method’“, Garfield starts. “I mean, It’s not about being an asshole with everyone on the plat. It’s just about living believably under imaginary circumstances,” he says. Garfield, who just released Under heaven’s commandpremiered last year Tick, tick… Boom! on Netflix and has returned to the forefront of the marvelite world after his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But he has very good roles and according to him, his work as a method actor in films like Silence she is not laughing at being a good person during filming.







“It’s a matter of behaving well with the team, being a normal person, being able to get out of character when you need to and stay in it when you want,” continues. “I am bothered by this idea that acting ‘of the method’ It’s fucking bullshit,” adds Garfield. “I think if you say it’s bullshit, you don’t know what it is, or that you’ve worked with someone who claimed to be an actor. ‘of the method’ not being at all,” he continues, throwing a dart at other colleagues. “I also think this is something very private. It’s a creative process: I don’t want people to see my fucking toilet pipes. I don’t want them to see how I make the sausage”, she admits making different smiles.

“ It’s not about being an asshole; it’s a private matter, to be a normal person while preparing the role

“For example, in Silence I did a lot of spiritual exercises every dayI created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months and fasted. a lot because Adam Driver and I had to lose a lot of weight, anyway,” he confesses. According to Garfield, each actor has his own way of approaching a role and, as long as it’s worth it to achieve his goals, he’ll be fine. true to his beliefs and methods.