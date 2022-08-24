Anagnoritic moment – La Opinion de Murcia

It was one of my journalism professors, Maite Gobantes, who spoke to me for the first time about anagnorisis. To illustrate this narrative resource, she gave us as an example the return of Ulises to his home, after more than 20 years of absence. Time and travel had changed the protagonist of The Odyssey so much that not even his loved ones can recognize him.

The first to realize the true identity of the hero, incognito in the guise of a ragged beggar, is his dog Argos; then his son will do it and, finally, the recognition (‘anagnorisis’, in Greek) will come from the loyal Penelope.

Sometimes it is a set of intimate signs that culminate in that moment of lucidity that changes everything, other times a small detail is enough. In the case of the hero of Ithaca, the revelation has a happy ending, but there are other anagnorises that are pure tragedy, such as that of Oedipus, when he discovers, to his misfortune, that he has killed his father and has married with his mother.

Contemporary authors also draw a lot from the classic anagnorisis to enrich their works. What would the film industry be without the plot twists that identity reveals provide? Dark Vader’s famous “Luke, I am your father” or Jack Nicholson’s unexpected discovery in Chinatown, when he finds out that Faye Dunaway had an incestuous affair with her father, which means that her sister is also her daughter. Chan chan chan!

There are, therefore, happy anagnoritic moments, others that are tragic and there are also those that produce other people’s shame. Because, sometimes, wandering around Twitter, one discovers that this Citizen Kane (to give an example) is, in fact, a respected public figure, with a name and surname, who believes himself to be infallible.

But her superb masked tweeter leaves clues like neon lights on all her fake accounts and, unintentionally, one identifies her style patterns, interaction with other profiles, as well as her history of likes and dislikes. Et voilé: there is the anagnoritic moment before your eyes.

That lazy, intriguing and cowardly troll, with the pretense of a moral punisher, is exposed and with all his shame in the air. The problem is that this ‘re-acknowledgment’, this identification of the avatar with his DNI, is obscene and embarrassing. Stripped of his disguise, all his frustrations and complexes ooze like encysted pimples. Unintentionally, one has direct access to the most shameless place in his psyche, the one that only his psychiatrist should know about. And that is when Oedipus’s solution, tearing out his eyes with his own hands, is even appealing. Oh, the anagnorisis…