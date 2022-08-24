Ana de Armas goes with everything against Ben Affleck

Anne of Arms She has become one of the most talented actresses and is currently going through the best moment of her career, since recently she was part of a story that she co-stars with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on a famous streaming platform.

For that reason, Anne of Arms She has become one of the most important actresses of recent times.

Recently, the actress offered an interview to the magazine she where he shared a bit about his relationship with Ben Affleckfrom whom he separated in January of last year, and explained that it was a very difficult moment in his life, since he had no private life due to harassment by the press.

The rumors about the breakup were horrible

In addition, he explained that this decision helped him do some things that he already had in mind.

I moved from Los Angeles [a Nueva York] for that and it was very good for me. Going through all that paparazzi attention confirmed my thinking on the subject: ‘This is not a place to reside.’ Everything became very intense. There was no escape. There’s no escape. Los Angeles is a city that makes you feel that something is always missing, it keeps you anxious all the time

Ana de Armas had to make big changes in her life to be with Ben Affleck.

Also, she mentioned that it helped her get away from social media, which was very therapeutic for her at the time.

I deleted my Twitter account years ago and I don’t post much on Instagram.

Even at the time of the separation, a close source offered some details about his situation with his ex-partner. Ben Affleck.

