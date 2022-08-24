An anime merchandise store was closed for fraud — Kudasai

August 23, Bandai Namco Amusement announced that it would close its official lottery store Ichiban Kuji of Osaka Nipponbashi, stating that there were unauthorized sales. The lottery Ichiban Kuji is a hassle-free merchandise raffle, with prizes centered around popular anime franchises. In addition to the usual prizes, there is also a “Last One” prize, which can be won by drawing the last winning ticket from the raffle, that is, the last of the lot.

Bandai Namco Amusements explains that, in the case of some products of the store in question, it was discovered that tickets remaining after a certain prize was sold out were mixed with a new set of raffle tickets and sold, never offering the “Last One” prize from the current set that should have been delivered to the lucky customer.

The Osaka Nipponbashi store took this matter very seriously and went out of business. He stated that he had investigated all the shops that operated the Ichiban Kuji lottery and confirmed that there were no other shops that operated in this way. «We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused to customers who visited our store and to those who have been waiting to purchase our products.» wrote the statement.

