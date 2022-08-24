An agency just made Amber Heard an offer to move into the porn industry

Amber Heard has been on everyone’s lips for months after the trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp, whom she accused of mistreatment, among many other things, a cause that she lost and for which has to compensate Deep with 10 million dollars.

That money is a very high amount, even for an actress like Amber Heard, whose career may have ended due to the image that she has given herself in the trial, since it has harmed her when it comes to obtaining new roles.

A porn film producer wants to hire her

It is said that fishermen profit from troubled rivers and this is what the producer must have believed Zen Models, which has offered Amber a role that a few months ago they would not have dared even suggest.

Specifically, and knowing that she is going through serious financial difficulties, she herself said that she could not face the compensation, this production company has put nine million dollars on the table so that she can shoot with them.

Veronica Mandarian, the person who has made the proposal, says that it would be a clip intended to empower Amber, but surely it is something much worse.

It seems that the actress does not want to know anything about this

Amber hasn’t responded to the proposal and it seems that although adult film is one of the few outlets she has right now in order to raise money, she’s not going to do it.

In fact, that would be the end of her career as a “serious actress”Well, if he accepted a role in a pornographic film, the doors to Hollywood cinema would be closed forever, even more so than they are now.

It is possible that the agency insists, because after all this is free publicity for them, taking advantage of Amber’s moment of need, who will have money problems in the near future when the court urges her to pay.