America and Memo Ochoa are still not renewed – Ruben Rodriguez

EIGHT STILL NOT RENEWED

America without a goalkeeper for the next tournament. Guillermo Ochoa and the Eagles continue without an agreement or a firm conviction to renew the labor agreement. The talks have been long and short, knowing, as we mentioned weeks ago, that for the Mexican goalkeeper the best way to demand is his performances and reaching a Final and what better than obtaining the title that he so longs for and that it has been denied for the last three years.

On the other hand, the board takes it calmly, considering their best options to offer and more so because the market is closing, and if they wait until the end of the contest to see results, the bet on Ochoa can be expensive. a more pleasant option to play.

Ochoa and América have expressed their intention to continue together at different times, however, time is eating them up, and the uncertainty especially of the goalkeeper begins to haunt and put pressure on, due to the short tournament and his concentration since November for the World Cup.

And it is that there has been no solid and forceful proposal that puts or calms the waters, to begin to talk, adjust or negotiate, from either party.

TRI: YOUTH WITH POSSIBILITIES

Tomorrow the list of Gerardo Martino will be known to face Paraguay next week in Atlanta, who by the way is still on tour and is now in Seville for two complicated situations, that of Andrés Guardado who has not been registered and the injury of Jesús Manuel Corona , who is practically sidelined from the World Cup. Only players from the Mexican league will be on this list as it is not a FIFA Date, so most will only have the pleasure of fulfilling a commitment that will leave economic gains.

However, there are others who can still take advantage of it to shake the coach’s rug and unite to repeat in a month for the friendly games in Los Angeles and where all those who go to Qatar will be. In this list that comes out tomorrow afternoon, there will be players like Henry Martín, Carlos Acevedo, the Americanist stonemason Emilio Lara, Luis Chávez and Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca, Alexis Vega and Beltrán from Chivasthese in particular with real possibilities of getting into the World Cup and appearing in the final list, derived from their good moment and the quality and competence that they can contribute to the Mexican National Team.

Some others from Monterrey where the call of Poncho González is expected, who is not very well seen by the Argentine coach, others from Tigres, who will be looking to appear in the game against Paraguay.

Rodolfo Pizarro and Sebastián Córdova will be under the microscope, since Martino clings to what they offered the Mexican team two years ago and wants or tries to recover them and thus justify his possible call to the World Cup.

BRIAN, TO A FIRM

After a long negotiation, where América had to first convince the player, then the club, and then the team coach, they finally managed to convince all three parties and are one signature away from Brian Rodríguez in the contract that includes a duration of four years. to become a player of America. A reinforcement that cost them sweat and tears as well as a few extra dollars, since it was closed around 5.5 million dollars due to how complicated the club became. However, after the player intervened to be let out so he could play in the MX League, the Coapa team has made use of the services of a good midfielder, young with projection and future, who will surely get a lot of use out of it. This same week the negotiation will be finalized and thus the following week will be fully incorporated into Ortiz’s work.

