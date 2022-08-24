Amber Heard’s master plan to kill Johnny Depp

A few months have passed since the trial for defamation in which they faced Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard in the state of Virginia came to an end. As a consequence, and after the decision of the jury, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean cleaned up her image and the Aquaman actress was accused of dirtying her ex-husband and sentenced to pay the sum of 10.3 million dollars in compensation.

The truth is that during the long weeks that the legal dispute lasted, the blonde was left very badly off in the face of the revelations brought to light by the defense of the Hollywood star and her controversial lies were revealed, completely ruining her image and the opportunity to continue your career in the industry.

Amber Heard.

Nevertheless, Amber Heard She plans to continue fighting and does not give up. In addition to admitting that he does not have the money to pay the economic penalty imposed by the Virginia Court, and even analyzing joining an adult film project to raise the millions, he got his lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, to give up his defense.

The lawyer expressed that “it is the perfect moment to pass the baton” and left the defense and the legal field of the actress in the hands of David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, from the same firm Ballard Spahr. In addition, she is also part of her Ben Rottenborn’s team, who was part of the trial against Johnny Depp.

But since this information became known, many portals specialized in legal matters and that followed the case assured that this was a cunning move by the blonde, who filed a motion to appeal the verdict. According to Newsweek, this could give Amber Heard a chance to try the case again.

“For the appeal of heard successful, your attorney will need to convince the appellate court that there was an error of fact or law that occurred during the trial and, moreover, that the error impaired your ability to receive a fair trial,” said attorney Eric D. Subin in dialogue with the aforementioned medium.

Amber Heard with Elaine Bredehoft.

“So, Amber will have the chance to retry the case and the trial judge in the retrial will be bound by the appellate court ruling… She needs a new tone to reverse her huge loss and bringing in new lawyers is the way to do it”, added another lawyer to the same portal. Will she make it?