AEM will hold the 6th space medicine forum in Mexico

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), through the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), announced that it will carry out the 6th space medicine forumseeking to position the country as a leader on the subject, in addition to technology development.

In a statement, the institutions indicated that the technology used in space medicine has potential applications on the groundfor example, taking advantage of the infrastructure of telecommunications to bring health servicesfor example, to remote communities through telemedicine.

This meeting expands the opportunities for participation of the Mexican specialists in NASA’s Artemisa program for the return of the human being to the moon, it is worth mentioning that our country is involved, because space medicine is of the utmost importance.

The forum will be held in person on September 2, at the ANMM auditoriumthere will be different conferences by recognized specialists within the topics that will be presented will be: “Telehealth and Climate Change in Rural Areas of the State of Mexico and Chiapas”, “OMECCA: Information and Satellite Data for Decision Making on Climate Change and Health Issues”

The “6th Space Medicine Forum”will be broadcast through the official site of the AEM and the ANMM.

Edited by: José Carlos Aguado Carmona