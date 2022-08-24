a famous winner of Amici chosen for the Italian dubbing

Not to be confused with Nicolas Cage’s new cult The Talent of Mr C, the new Sony Pictures film The talent of Mr Crocodile chose his official Italian voice actor in one of the most famous stars of Friends of Maria De Filippi.

We are talking about Luigi Strangistalented young singer and multi-instrumentalist (his first album “Strangis” debuted at the top of the Italian charts) winner of the latest edition of Amici, who will interpret the Italian songs of the crocodile Lyle in the new live-action film for families coming out from 27 October in Italian cinemas.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, is based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, and is a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and written by Will Davies, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile stars Javier Bardem in the castConstance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman.

In the original version, the film contains exclusive songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the authors of The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. For more content, find the official trailer for Mr Crocodile’s Talent.