A Facebook bug shows users hundreds of posts sent to celebrity pages

The Facebook platform registered a bug this Wednesday through which it showed the users of the social network hundreds of posts submitted by other users to pages of famous people and celebrities that they do not follow.

This error in the social network owned by Meta began to be noticed from midnight on wednesday (Central Mexico time), according to the DownDetector portal.

Several users warned of the flaws in their corresponding walls, where images were displayed, videos and ‘memes’ that apparently did not correspond with the authorship of the owners of these accounts.

These were user-submitted posts to celebrity Pages, such as Lady Gaga, Nirvana, The Beatles, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Reynolds, Coldplay, Kardashian and Ariana Grande, among others.

Among some of these false posts were mocking images of the creator and CEO of Facebook himself, Mark Zuckerberg. Several users took advantage of the error to send memes to celebrities, since they were replicated by their accounts.

This incidence, which seems to be global, had its highest peak around 2 in the morning and began to decrease in the number of cases after 2:30, according to said portal. Nevertheless, These false publications were kept in some accounts of famous people, as comedian and writer Trevor Noah.