5 exercises you should not do if you are over 40 years old

For many men over 40, the barbell, once their favorite tool in the gym, has now become an obstacle. which makes your strength training sessions challenging and dangerous.

Heavy barbell exercises can be painful to perform after years of wear and tear on your joints, causing some training experts to ban them to avoid serious injury and discomfort. But still, stubborn old school strength addicts will still work with these moves and base their entire training plan around them. After years of experience with irons, that’s the only way they know to do their workouts to stay strong.

Fortunately, you don’t have to keep doing big multi-joint lifts to build and maintain strength. There are other options you can use for similar gains (and sometimes even better, since you’ll be training without pain). Your workouts should be your medicine, not the cause of your illnesses.

That said, you should also make sure you train based on your ability, not your age. If you are over the age of 40 and have the ability to perform any of these barbell exercises without pain, then go ahead and keep doing them.

5 Barbell Exercises Men Over 40 Shouldn’t Do

Here are more joint strength training alternatives to barbell raises. You will be able to give your joints a break without compromising your muscle gains.

1- Bench press

The problem: If you spend a certain amount of time in the gym, you or a guy you know has shoulder pain when bench pressing. In fact, it’s not uncommon for men who get shoulder pain from benching to say that they can do other horizontal pressing exercises, like dumbbell presses and push-ups, with no problem, since their hands aren’t in the same position. fixed place at the bar. (The correct technique for bench press chest).

The Solution: Resistance Band Pushups

You can do this exercise using a rubber band. To do the resistance band pushup, wrap a band around your upper back and place your fingers (but not your thumbs) inside the band from bottom to top. Place your hands on the ground shoulder-width apart, elbows straight. Turn your hands slightly outward so your fingers are pointing at approximately 45 degrees.

Perform a pushup by lowering your body to the ground while keeping your elbows directly over your wrists. At the bottom of each pushup, bring your arms out at a 45-degree angle so your torso forms the shape of an arrow. Once your elbows are at almost a 90-degree angle, reverse the movement by pushing your body up so your elbows are straight again. At the top of each pushup, instead of ending with your shoulder blades clenched, extend (spread) your shoulder blades while keeping your body in a straight line from your head through your hips to your ankles. Do not allow your head or hips to drop to the ground at any time.

2- barbell shoulder press

The problem: Shoulder pain can limit or prevent overhead lifts. Or, a lack of overhead shoulder mobility forces you to overextend your lower back to press the weight overhead, which can create unwanted stress on your spine.

The Solution: Landmine Angled Barbell Half Knee Press

Place one end of a barbell in a corner or inside an earth anchor and drop to a half-kneeling position, legs hip-width apart. Hold the other end of the bar by grasping the handle so that the shoulder on the same side is directly in line with the opposite end of the bar. If the bar is in your right hand, your right knee is down.

Press the bar up and away from you while keeping your torso upright and stable. Don’t press the bar toward the midline of his body; keep it in line with the shoulder on the same side as you press it up and out. Slowly reverse the movement and lower the bar back in front of your shoulder. At the end of each rep, your forearm should form a 90-degree angle with the bar. Don’t let your wrists bend backwards at any point; keep your wrists straight during this exercise.

3- Barbell squats

The problem: Many men don’t have the shoulder mobility to comfortably hold a heavy barbell behind them. A safety bar for squats can help solve this problem, as it will allow you to keep your arms in front of you, but not everyone has access to one unless they also have access to a specialized gym.

Front squats can solve your shoulder mobility problem, but they put more pressure on your back because the bar is in front of you. If you have back problems, this could cause your back to widen even faster than back squats. In addition, many men lack the hip and ankle mobility to avoid leaning too far forward or rounding their back when squatting, which can put excessive force on the back. (How to do squats well and what types exist).

The Solution: Elevated Dumbbell Split Squat

Stand on an aerobic step (or some other slightly elevated surface) for this exercise, which will give you a greater range of motion than you would if you did the same movement standing on the ground.

Stand tall while holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Stand in a split stance with each foot on top of a small platform or weight plate. Your front foot should be far enough in front of your back foot that your front shin can stay nearly vertical as you do each rep.

Keeping your torso upright, lower your body toward the floor without letting your rear knee rest on the ground. As you lower your body, keep your back straight and your torso upright. Drive your front heel toward the ground to raise your body back to the starting position, completing the rep. Perform all reps on one side before switching to the other leg. Keep your weight primarily on your front foot throughout the exercise.

4- Barbell deadlift

The problem: Deadlifts can accentuate existing back pain in some people. Especially if the form is not perfect, exercising can cause some men who otherwise do not have back pain to feel very tight and sore in the lower back.

The Solution: Trap Bar Deadlifts

You will need a trap bar for this exercise. Stand inside the bar with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Push your butt back slowly, then bend your knees and reach down to grab the handles. As you lower your body, keep your feet flat and your knees in line with your toes. Make sure your hips are lower than your shoulders. Once you have a strong grip on the handles, stand up and squeeze your glutes. Slowly lower yourself until the weight plates of the bar touch the ground.

5- Incline barbell row

The problem: You may find that the incline position causes back pain, especially when you spend more time under load in the back of each set. And since your hands are fixed in one position on the bar, it may not be moving in the ideal range of motion for your anatomy.

The fix: bench-supported dumbbell one-arm rows

Instead of putting your knee on the bench, as is more common, you will instead support your hips and plant your non-working hand on the bench for support. Your feet, hips, and shoulders should be square, and your shoulders should be higher than your hips, and your spine should be in a neutral position. Squeeze your glutes and abs to create tension, which will help keep you balanced once you start rowing. Squeeze your shoulder blades together to engage your mid-back, then perform the row by pulling the dumbbell toward your torso so your working elbow is at about a 90-degree angle. Don’t allow your working-side shoulder to move forward at the top of each rep and avoid any lower back movement. Slowly lower the dumbbell toward the ground until your arm is straight without allowing the dumbbell to touch the ground.