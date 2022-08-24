5 celebrities who love gambling

Common casino games like the ones you can find on platforms like https://www.onlinecasino.mx/, we are talking about poker, blackjack, roulette and slots, they are also hobbies and a form of entertainment for celebrities on the big screen.

Next, we tell you about who are the celebrities who are passionate about chance:

1.George Clooney

The protagonist of the “Big Swindle” saga and winner of two Oscars, George Clooney, has been a fan of poker since his youth. Along with other celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, he has been part of important private games and tournaments in Hollywood, these events were the inspiration for the movie “Molly’s Game” directed by Aaron Sorkin.

In 2005 Clooney had plans to open a casino in the city of Las Vegas, but it was not a project that materialized, this, like others, was one of the plays that did not go well for the actor.

2. Ben Affleck

Another star who has become a gambling guru is Ben Affleck. During 2010 and 2014 this celebrity stood out for frequently visiting Las Vegas casinos, it is said that he is an excellent poker and blackjack player, but a few years ago it was discovered that he put into practice strategies such as card counting and in some casinos is not allowed.

Even so, the Batman vs Superman actor is a high-level player and his participation in prestigious tournaments has earned him almost a million dollars.

3. Tobey Maguire

At present it seems that acting is one of Tobey Maguire’s main strengths, but since he was a teenager he has been a fan of games of chance, he has even dedicated a good part of his life to the game and has organized important tournaments together with other celebrities.

Tobey started out playing slots, but later specialized in Texas Hold’em. In 2004 he lost a lot of money to Ben Affleck, but with his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home he surely recouped the losses, plus he’s made a few thousand dollars since then.

4. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt did not grow up a fan of the game, his passion came when he began preparing to be part of the cast of the movie Ocean’s 11. While the film was being shot, Brad began to try his luck at slot machines, blackjack and poker. In fact, he was tutored by George Clooney.

5. Paris Hilton

The celebrity and socialite Paris Hilton has shown great interest in gambling. She is often seen visiting prestigious Las Vegas casinos and has added a few zeros to her fortune thanks to her poker talents. She is also said to remain active by playing online casinos anonymously.

Other celebrities who have also shown great interest and talent playing random are: 50 Cent, Pamela Anderson, Matt Damon and even former One Direction member Harry Styles.