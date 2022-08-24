3 sports movies you can’t miss

In Cinephiles, we chose 3 sports films by great directors that are unmissable. Find out what they are!

Several are the sports movies most popular in movie history. One of them is wild bull of Martin Scorsese, the sports film par excellence and one of the best films in history. The director has also directed The color of money where it portrays the world of billiards and is considered a sports film.

Following these examples, cinephiles We decided to select 3 sports movies that were popular at the time of their release and that are unmissable. Look!

I, Tonya

Of Craig Gillespieis one of the films of 2017 that was chosen at the Oscars of that season. margot robbie is the protagonist and they accompany her on the big screen Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Caitlin Carver, Julianne Nicholson, Bojana Novakovic, among others.

It is a film set in the 90s that tells the life of Tonya Harding, a well-known and popular figure skater. The synopsis says: “Tonya Harding is an up-and-coming American ice skater, a working class young woman, always in the shadow of her unforgiving and insensitive mother, but with an innate talent capable of making a triple axel in competition. In 1994, her main rival for her Winter Olympics is her compatriot Nancy Kerrigan, who, shortly before the Games, is hit in the knee with a crowbar by a hired thug of hers. Suspicion fell on Tonya’s entourage, which spelled the beginning of the end of her career.“

fighter

Christian bale Y Mark Wahlberg star in this story directed by David O Russell. Also, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo, Jack McGee They complete the cast.

Based on true events, its synopsis is: “Dicky Eklund (Bale), a troubled but talented boxer, tries to redeem himself by training his younger brother. In his heyday he had been the pride of his hometown for once knocking out world champion Sugar Ray Leonard; but then came the hard times in which he sank into a dangerous mix of drugs and crime. Meanwhile, his brother Micky Ward (Wahlberg) has become a boxing hopeful, and his career is held by his mother (Leo). However, despite his powerful left hook, he always ends up defeated. After a fight that should never have happened, Micky decides to follow the advice of his girlfriend Charlene (Adams) and get away from his family. “

million dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood He directed one of the best movies of the century and one of the best sports movies in history. In addition to him, the film stars Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Jay Baruchel, Mike Colter, among others. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2004.

The synopsis says: “After having trained and represented the best fighters, Frankie Dunn (Eastwood) runs a gym with the help of Scrap (Freeman), an ex-boxer who is also his only friend. Frankie is a lonely and stern man who has taken refuge in religion for years, seeking a redemption that never comes. One day, he walks into his gym with Maggie Fitzgerald (Swank), a willful girl who wants to box and is willing to fight hard for it. Frankie rejects her claiming that he doesn’t train girls and that he is too old. But Maggie doesn’t give up and pushes herself every day at the gym, with the only support of Scrap.“

What would you add, Cinephiles?