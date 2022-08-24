Cinema, as we know, is the art form that more than others opens the doors to the imagination, even if it means totally reinventing characters based on comics or novels. A practice, which in recent years, has become increasingly popular especially in Hollywood. Precisely for this reason, here is the special ranking of 10 black actors who played white characters!

Halle Berry

The first name to be counted among the black actors who have played white characters is that of Halle Berry. The actress, in 2004, played superhero Selina Kyle in Catwoman. The film – directed by Pitof – was rejected by critics and audiences around the world, also perhaps because of a totally different Catwoman than the original: in the comics, in fact, Batman’s love interest is white and has a blonde hair.

Michael B. Jordan

In the Marvel Comics dedicated to the Fantastic Four, Johnny Stormor the Human Torch, is described as a young white boy with blond hair and blue eyes. If in 2004 the character was played by Chris Evans in The fantastic Four, in 2015 the producers of Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four they decided to hire for the role Michael B. Jordananother name among black actors who played white characters.

Idris Elba

Also Idris Elba is one of the black actors who played white characters. The actor, as he is well known, played in the MCU Heimdallthe guardian of the Bifrǫst and the kingdom of Asgard who is gifted with senses so acute that “being able to feel the grass grow and see through space and time“. The character, in the comics, is described as the god with the whitest skin in the whole kingdom, so much so that he is nicknamed “the White God”.

Black actors who played white characters: Laurence Fishburne

Moving from the MCU to the DCEU, we cannot fail to mention Laurence Fishburne. The actor, best known for his role as Morpheus in the first three films of the saga of Matrixhe interpreted Perry Whitethe chief editor of the Daily Planet, in The man of Steel And Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the comics, Perry White’s character appears as an affable middle-aged white man with dark hair and blue eyes.

Will Smith

Among the best known films of the film career of Will Smiththere is no doubt I’m legend. The film is based on the science fiction horror novel of the same name written by Richard Matheson, in which the protagonist – the Dr. Robert Neville – unlike what is seen on the big screen, he is described as a Caucasian man with English and German origins.

Zendaya

In the Marvel comics dedicated to Spider-man, Mary Jane Watson – Spider-Man’s love interest – has always been depicted with red hair and green eyes. It goes without saying that the version of the character proposed in the MCU and played by Zendaya is a little different!

Will Smith

Well yes, again Will Smith. The actor played New York police officer James Darrell Edwards III, more commonly known as Agent Jin Men in Black and in the sequel Men in Black II. Anyone who has read the Aircel Comics comics on which the films are based will know that Agent J is described as an American with white skin and blond hair.

Naomie Harris

The character of Moneypenny, in the novels dedicated to the charming British agent 007, he has always been described as a white-skinned agent. Although in most of the films M’s secretary was played by white actresses, in Skyfall, Specter and No Time to Die the role was played by Naomie Harris.

Samuel L. Jackson

Among the 10 actors who have played white characters over the course of their careers there is also Samuel L. Jackson. The actor, in the MCU, has held the role of the head of the SHIELD in several films Nick Fury. The character, in the Marvel comics, is depicted with light skin and brown hair.

Morgan Freeman

When Stephen King wrote the novel in the 1980s Rita Hayworth and Shawshank’s Redemptionthe writer created the character of Ellis Boyd Redding like a red-haired middle-aged man of Irish descent. In the film adaptation, entitled The wings of Freedomthe role is held by Morgan Freemandespite the fact that director Frank Darabont held Harrison Ford, Clint Eastwood and Paul Newman in high regard right up to the end.

