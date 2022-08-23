you take it for less than 250 euros

The POCO F3 5G drops in price, but only for a limited time. If you are looking for something powerful and complete, look no further.

One of the Xiaomi that we have recommended the most in recent times falls in price again. The LITTLE F3 5Ga real beast, is within your reach for less than 250 euros at AliExpress Plaza. We are talking about the global model, which comes along with some interesting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All you have to do to get the best price is apply the coupon SDPES8.

You will have nothing to worry about, you will receive it at home quickly and completely free of charge, it will come from a warehouse in Spain and you will enjoy all the guarantees. The POCO F3 5G is one of the best purchases you can make if you are looking for something complete and powerful at a good pricewe tell you all its characteristics.

LITTLE F3 5G Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE F3 5G

Buy the Xiaomi mobile with a good discount

Enjoy your favorite series and movies on the screen of this POCO. It reaches 6.67 inches and has a 120 Hz return rate that makes it nice and smooth. It is a technology that hooks, when you try it you cannot go back to a traditional 60 Hz screen.

There won’t be anything you can’t move with him Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, the brain of this POCO. It is a powerful chip that performs smoothly on a day-to-day basisIt will give you all the peace of mind in the world. Along with its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of soul, the Xiaomi mobile is fast and very reliable.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

Take your phone out of your pocket and shoot, the 3 rear cameras of this POCO will allow you to take good pictures in many different scenarios. arrive with a 48 megapixel main cameraa wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On the other hand, on its front, a 20-megapixel camera for selfies, TikTok or any other app you want to take advantage of.

The battery of our protagonist reaches the 4,520mAh and it has a fast charge of 33W. Have you stayed and are you at 10%? No problem, with just a few minutes connected this POCO is capable of recovering hours of use. We do not forget, the Chinese device also incorporates NFC and 5G technology to close a complete set.

The Xiaomi terminal it has everything you need to perform on a day-to-day basis, it will accompany you for years offering a great experience. You have the opportunity to take it at a very good price, it is not an opportunity that you see every day.

