Yanet García showed extra skin with a spicy micro swimsuit

The beautiful former host of Televisa and faithful fan of the UANL Tigres, Yanet García showed off her hot curves in her most recent postcard where she dazzled her followers by posing in the most captivating way with a daring swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, the faithful fan of the UANL Tigres shared a postcard that caused a furore among locals and strangers, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments about her beauty.

Also read: Verónica Flores and Celia Lora pose together in an interior setting

“Take me back” shared Yanet García

Yanet García is used to promoting her exclusive content on her social networks, only on Instagram she captivates her more than 14.5 million followers.

In Mexico, her appearances as presenter of Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, which projected her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy en Televisa.

Follow us on

Daniel Castaños, Bachelor of Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, with experience in sports radio and television, was an intern at TV Azteca in Mexico City, loves, lives and breathes soccer, a faithful follower of Chivas Stripes from Guadalajara and Real Madrid, always objective and eager to improve. He is currently the editor of the Soy Fútbol page.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker