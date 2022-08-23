WWE RAW: Results August 22, 2022
Federico Guerendiain
08/23/2022 at 00:27
USA Network will broadcast tonight the 1,526th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. You can find out about everything that happens and participate through the box located just below this paragraph.
04:31
Damian Priest vs. Edge
04:24
Gargano humors him and Theory asks him for his classic clash of five that they did in NXT, but Johnny changes his mind and connects him with a brutal Superkick.
04:22
Theory goes out to make fun of his ex-partner
Theory wonders how many months it’s been since she’s been here. Gargano tells her that she has changed a lot. Theory doesn’t let him continue and names all of his achievements since he left. Everything he dreamed of but that he made them come true. But he thanks her for sheltering him in NXT, although he tells her that he is now the veteran and Gargano the rookie. He can even carry his briefcase and accompany him.
04:19
Gargano recounts that he wondered if he wanted to do this again, but his baby helped him make the right decision. He thanks the hard work and yells “JOHNNY WRESTLING IS BACK.”
04:17
Gargano goes up to the ring before the great ovation of the public and starts jumping. He takes the microphone and thanks all the fans for reminding him every day for who he is. Because of his great work in NXT and he wants to revalidate him on the main roster, to return the favor, especially to the people of Toronto.
04:15
JOHNNY GARGANO IS BACK!
04:09
The Miz and Ciampa defeated Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles by disqualification
04:06
Dexter Lumis attacks The Miz!
From the public barricade, Lumis grabs miz by the neck and drags him towards the public area, but the referee ends the fight. Styles and Lashley continue to attack Ciampa and Lashley hits him with a Spear.
04:04
Lashley takes over from Styles and attacks the two rivals. Miz saves a beating for Ciampa and when Bobby goes into the ring, Ciampa receives him with a DDT. But Lashley applies the Spear and looks for coverage but Miz saves him.
04:00
Miz and Ciampa work as a team to attack Styles, but dodge every Lashley approach to protect their partner.
03:54
Lashley lifts Ciampa onto his shoulders and throws him out of the ring onto The Miz, who is out for Styles.
03:47
Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa
We see Lashley and Styles backstage on their way to the ring for their clash with Miz and Ciampa.
03:46
Bayley defeats Aliyah
03:43
Aliyah’s Boston Crab, trying to subdue Bayley, but the villain breaks free and connects a Face Buster against Aliyah’s canvas and takes the victory.
03:42
Aliyah’s Face Crusher at ringside, when she blocks a move from Bayley but in the ring she receives a blow from Bayley and is punished in a corner.
03:39
Aliyah tries to knock Bayley down with a few punches but the former SmackDown Champion is stronger and controls her movements with locks and punches.
03:37
Aliyah vs. Bayley
Bayley accepts Aliyah’s challenge and makes her return to a WWE ring.
03:29
Bálor addresses Rey Mysterio, assuring that he has him in his pocket, while Damian Priest warns Edge that he will send him back into retirement before his audience.
03:26
Kevin Owens defeats Chad Gable
Otis appears to attack KO, along with Gable, but Owens connects a Stunner to Otis and a Powerbomb to Gable to close the segment before his people.
03:25
Tremendous Buster from above and Gable holds the bill. But he gets a KO hit and the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win from Owens.
03:23
Gable blocks a Pop Up Powerbomb and a Stunner and connects a Suplex and then connects a Dive Headbutt, but cannot progress to the count of three.
03:22
KO Suplex, followed by a Cannon Ball. Even with his injured knee, Owens resists Gable’s blows and applies a Bomb and the Frog Splash for the account but Gable is saved with just enough.
03:20
Owens starts very safe, hitting Gable directly but Chad turns things around and attacks him with very accurate suplexes.
03:16
Chad Gable vs. Kevin Owens
03:14
Kevin Owens is in Toronto!
KO shows his face to face Chad Gable, before the enormous ovation of his people.
03:12
Alpha Academy go out to call new recruits, and that Toronto may be a place for it, but express that they regret it because they claim that there is no talent in Canada. No one has their talent or deserves to be with them, but they open their first challenge for anyone who wants to face them.
03:04
Bayley with her team attack Aliyah when she was giving an interview, degrading her and mocking her for wanting to face them in the final, but Bayley wants to attack her. Trish appears and asks why she doesn’t compete in the ring, to which Aliyah challenges her to a fight and Bayley accepts.
03:03
Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler
03:02
After an elbow from Rhea Ripley towards Ziggler, Finn manages to prevail, connects the Coup de Grace and takes the victory for Judgment Day.
03:00
Bálor looks for the Coup de Grace, but Ziggler dodges it and connects the Zig Zag. Finn is miraculously saved from the count of three.
02:59
Ziggy’s fameasser!
Ziggler cannot take the victory but he was very close to achieving it.
02:57
Ziggy looks for the Fameasser but receives a kick and a Powerbomb but the account is cut in two. High kick and Super DDT but Bálor is also saved from the count of three.
02:56
Ziggler takes to the corner to punch Bálor. He then applies a Neckbreaker and Flying Elbow to try to cover it, but it doesn’t work.
02:50
Bálor hits Ziggler very hard against a cornerback and drags him through the ring. The one from Judgment Day is determined to disrespect Ziggy.
02:42
Dolph Ziggler vs. finn balor
02:39
Dolph Ziggler admits that Theory was better than him, but he wanted to help him realize that arrogance will end his career very soon. Finn Balor interrupts him and makes fun of his ethics, respect for veterans and that he can’t teach him anything. Ziggy hits Balor hard and knocks him to the ground, but immediately calls him into the ring.
02:37
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeat Asuka and Alexa Bliss and advance to the final for the Tag Team Championships
02:36
Double DDT from Bliss and Asuka applies her padlock but Kai stops her and SKY arrives to save her. Bliis looks for height and Asuka takes over. Bliis is punished by SKY and Asuka takes her out to hit Dakota. Asuka lock but Dakota is not the legal one and she receives SKY’s Roll-Up for the victory of the villains.
02:34
Niki ASH and Doudrop also watch the match, to keep an eye on their future opponents in the finals, if possible.
02:33
Great combination of Asuka’s punches and kicks but SKY resists well and breaks free in two of the count. Kai punishes Asuka from the outside with the ropes and SKY takes the opportunity to connect dropkicks from above.
02:28
Dana Brooke and Tamina watch the fight. She will be part of the Fatal Four Way tag team Friday on WWE SmackDown for a “second chance” due to the absence of Toxic Attraction.
02:26
Bliss and Asuka take the lead and connect a combination with an Asuka Bulldozer but the coverage does not progress on Dakota.
02:25
Bliss is overtaken by the rivals but takes over with Asuka and the clash of Japanese gives another vertigo to the fight, but SKY takes the lead and changes with Kai to punish Asuka between them.
02:20
Fans exclaimed for a clash between the two!
02:18
Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY
02:17
Asuka and Alexa Bliis join the party!
“Now there are four of us,” Trish replies to Bayley. And she warns Dakota and Sky that they’re going to need a lot of luck tonight.
02:15
Bianca Belair comes to defend Trish
“Who is Trish? You’re not even in her stratosphere,” Belair tells Bayley. The EST comments that she is a legend and is in her city, to which she confronts her rivals, with the support of the public. And she adds to Stratus that she shouldn’t even defend her because she knows how to defend herself, to which she wants to beat up Bayley.
02:13
Baylee admits that the three of them are big fans of hers but they ask her what she’s doing there. Trish is here to support Edge and she tells them that there was nothing Canadian about her interrupting. Bayle explains that they can’t stand her because she is always sticking her nose where they don’t call and they are fed up with her. “You are the past and we are the present.”
02:08
Bayley is not happy with the affection towards Stratus…
Trish highlights how happy she is to return to Toronto and to WWE. She receives the most love from the fans but is interrupted by Bayley and his group.
02:06
TRISH STRATUS IS HERE!
The WWE Hall of Famer makes his entrance to the venue and receives a standing ovation from his compatriots.
02:04
Security people and referees take Rollins on one side and Adam Pearce leaves with Riddle on the other to start the program.
02:03
Riddle and Seth Rollins sparks!
Seth Rollins and Riddle are hitting each other backstage at the start of the show and must be separated by Toronto security. They reappear in the audience and bring the action to the stands. Riddle tries to throw him down the steps but Rollins stops him and continues the punishment.
00:45
Welcome to the direct of WWE Monday Night RAW
Hello everyone! Welcome to the direct of WWE RAW. The show will start in about an hour, but we will be commenting on news and latest news right here.