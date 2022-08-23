WWE Raw: Full card revealed August 22, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,526 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, August 22, 2022 live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Our editor Federico Guerendiain will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 22, 2022

– Seth Rollins and Riddle will get into a fight

– Trish Stratus promo, in which Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will be involved

– Semifinals of the Tournament for the Women’s Championship in pairs

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

– Chad Gable combat

– Bayley vs. Aliyah

– Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa

– Theory Promo

-Edge vs. Damian Priest



WWE Raw schedules August 22, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 23: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on August 23): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

