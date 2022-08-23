WWE: Clash at the Castle will air on television in the UK

Through your official account Twitterthe television network bt sport announced that, to commemorate the return of a Premium Live Event from WWE after 30 years, will transmit WWE Clash At The Castle live on television from Wales to the entire island nation.



WWE Clash at the Castle is the company’s next Premium Live Event, with the Principality Stadium being the house that will host the event on Saturday September 3 in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will be put into play in the main event of the show between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The last time the company had made a show of this style was for summer slam 1992 in the Wembley Stadium in Londonwith the attraction that The British Bulldog snatched the Intercontinental Championship from Bret Hart to the applause of the entire British public.

“The first UK show in 30 years will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 for national television“, published the channel.



Billboard WWE Clash at the Castle 2022



WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler



WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

