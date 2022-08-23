Wolverine finds a new love in Fortnite, find out everything

Wolverine has had many intimate relationships during his long life, which makes his new one unsurprising, only this time it’s with a character from Fortnite.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a crossover between Marvel Comics and Epic Games that brings together characters from the Marvel Universe and Fortnite for an epic adventure. In number 3 of the comic, the Canadian mutant has found love with a redhead and it’s not Jean Grey.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 by Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Sergio Dávila, Sean Parsons, Edgar Delgado, and Joe Caramagna divides our cast into two groups.

On the one hand we have Wolverine, Spider-Man, Shuri, The Imagined and Agent Jones on Earth-616 in search of the Zero Shard, while Iron Man teamed up with the Foundation, traveled to the ice-covered moon of Fortnite Island to find a robot capable of defeating the Imagined Order, which is a group of scientists that forces multidimensional warriors to fight each other in endless time loops

The Wolverine and Spider-Man team ended up in the Savage Land, where Stegron the Dinosaur Man stole the Zero Shard.

After taking out some of Stegron’s henchmen, they build a camp for the night. Wolverine cut off pieces of a triceratops for the crew to eat for dinner, which is where Logan and Imagined started to bond.

Photo: Marvel Comics

Imagined could tell by the way Logan carries himself that he is older than he appears. You can thank his healing factor for that, and Wolverine estimates him to be around 200 years old.

As for Imagined, she doesn’t know what her natural life is, but assumes that she is older as well, since she and her sister were enhanced by their father, who they are fighting with.

an unexpected encounter

Wolverine and Imagined share the history of experimentation. Imagined tells Wolverine his origin story of how his father raised Imagined and his sister The Order, and how he sent them to The Loop, where combatants lose their memories every 22 minutes and have to fight to the death.

Once they escaped The Loop, Imagined learned that her father replaced her and her sister, meaning she didn’t see them as special after all. All it took for Wolverine was to offer a few words of comfort, and the next thing you know, Imagined is pulling him close for a passionate kiss.

A new relationship for Wolverine

Later, we find the two of them alone in the woods. Except for this one time, Wolverine took off his shirt and Imagined has no upper body armor on him. One can assume that something sexy happened, but of course, that’s kept off-panel.

Logan tries to give more advice, but Imagined cleverly says that the reason he likes her is because he doesn’t talk much and shuts him up with another kiss.

The funny thing is that Shuri is the only one of her teammates who seems to notice that Wolverine and Imagined are gone. She attributes this to his senses being equivalent to that of a jungle cat, and assures Spider-Man that they are fine and should be left alone. Shuri even finds time to flirt with Agent Jones.

