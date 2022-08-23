With Nop, Jordan Peele explains and saves the cinema-show

Significantly, Universal Studios in Hollywood has transformed a set of nope, the latest work by Jordan Peele, an attraction destined to be a permanent part of his tour: Jupiter’s Claim, that simulacrum of a western film that coexists in fiction with the genuine ranch of the protagonists, serves to relate the film to the classic by Steven Spielberg to which, in reality, more resembles. Like Jurassic Park (1993), nope uses the imagery of theme parks as a metaphor to delimit the creative and industrial process of a block buster like the one we are seeing unfold before our eyes, in an exercise in metalanguage applied to the sense of wonder that, in both cases, and perhaps as an unconscious tribute to the still elongated shadow of King Kong (Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933), establishes a firm parallelism between the trade of cinema-spectacle and the taming of a wild beast.

That is why the subplot of Jupe, a former child actor transformed into a Barnumian businessman played by Steven Yeun, is completely essential to understand the scope of what Peele wants to tell us. Unable to deal with his trauma without using subterfuge (“Kattan was… undeniable”) that only underline his addiction to artifice, this fascinating character believes he has been chosen to re-experience that terrible and violent form of entertainment that transformed him forever, only now he thinks he knows how to control it. How to tame it and bend it, in short, to the point of making it a franchise, one more attraction within the great container of merchandise of himself in that he lives with his family. And again, nope insists that any attempt to devalue wonder through a more or less lucrative algorithm ends in tragedy. Astonishment must be treated with the rigor and respect it deserves. Don’t look him directly in the eye. Don’t charge admission for the audience to applaud while you reduce it to a rodeo show. Don’t lock him up on a set sitcom for several hours a day without knowing how he will react to some damn colored balloons. If you underestimate it, the amazement will end up destroying you.

The spectacle fascinates and captivates us, it blinds us so completely that we tend to ignore its negative consequences in order to return to it, again and again, almost on our knees, hoping that this time it will be merciful to us and once again sublimate our daily life until the lights come on. Yet we’ve been cheapening and despising it in recent years, feeding it the kind of overheated, derivative stuff that would force an unknown entity to vomit blood (and motorized wheelchairs) onto a rooftop for several minutes. In his superb third act, nope reminds us how we must do things again in this time of reboot and aftermathdespite the more than expected interference from TMZ and other merchants of the vulgar image.

For Peele, each image should be treated as an epiphany and each shot should be an act of reverence.: the kind of communion with the impossible for which some audiovisual fundamentalists are even willing to give their lives, but deep down it always takes us back to the very beginning of everything. To moving photography, Muybridge’s nameless horseman, who lives on today thanks to his worthy descendants: the cowboy specialist in dangerous scenes who speaks more with her eyes than with her words (extraordinary Daniel Kaluuya) and the exiled from a patriarchal industry who ends up vindicating herself as a director (excellent Keke Palmer). In a nutshell: a very rich film, almost inexhaustible, that fights to save the show from mediocrity. It can be done. Jordan Peele has just demonstrated it, on a theoretical and practical level, in what is already his masterpiece.