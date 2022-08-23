Winona Ryder’s boyfriend thought she was Milla Jovovich! when he met her

Winona Ryder, who had a career revival with the fantasy series Stranger Things but which became known in films such as Luke, beetlejuice either Scissorhands -the latter, together with Johnny Depp– has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, as recalled People, but has kept many details about their relationship secret. However, in recent years, the actress has opened up on occasion about her long-running romance with the designer.

Shortly after attending the premiere of the first season of stranger thingsWinona revealed in a 2016 interview that she had been “happily with someone for quite some time.” Winona Ryder’s boyfriend is fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahnwho is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand called Loomstate.

Winona Ryder and her boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)



The actress of classic tapes of the 90s as heathers Y The harsh realitywho previously was engaged to Johnny Depp and that maybe is married in the church to her co-star from dracula , Keanu Reeves also said that dating unhinged her for a long time before she found love.