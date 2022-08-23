Will Smith will have a biopic

The streaming giant, which halted production on the film about the life of Will Smith after beating Chris Rock during the last Oscars, has resumed talks to get the project underway.

A source close to the platform assured The Sun newspaper that although the production of the Will Smith biopic had been abandoned due to the actor’s slap in the face of the comedian during the awards ceremony, “it is believed that enough time has passed to let things calm down. Talks can now resume about a biopic that Netflix was interested in.”

The informant added that, even, the moment in which the protagonist of I am legend hit Chris Rock after the comedian compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head with Demi Moore’s haircut in the movie GI Jane, as well as other crucial episodes in the life of the actor, will be part of the plot of the production.

“Netflix wants to do the Will Smith biopic and the actor’s team has no doubt that Apple wants to do the same.”

Since then, Will had kept a low profile until just a few days ago when he was seen in public for the first time with his wife. It is said that he traveled to India for a spiritual retreat.

Last month he apologized in an online video, saying he was “deeply sorry.”

“I have contacted Chris and the message that has come to me is that he is not ready to speak and when he is, he will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, ‘I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”