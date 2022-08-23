Will Smith shares video after strong scandal

The actor continues to be news throughout this year for reasons that largely exceed his acting life. In this case, the fact because Will Smith shared a chilling video after a worldwide scandal.

This projected the body of Will Smith and Chris Rock in the controversial slap!

The winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for king richard has had an important shake in his career as in his daily activities from the controversy he starred in with Chris Rock at the last Academy Awards ceremony.

Since then, the controversy and the rumors have not been detached from his chores and this time he gave the note from a post on his social networks.

What did Will Smith share that led to so much controversy?

the protagonist of Men in Black, I am Legend and many other commercial events showed a record where a small gorilla is seen trying to approach a larger one. With this, he tried to make an analogy with which he sought to express his attempt to be more active on social networks, but as expected, many people criticized this initiative. Now, this was not all since there was a second video in which the intentions of Will Smith for the action was quite unnecessary.

In the recording, a tarantula is seen inside a container and with it the actor also tried to explain that the animal would be the one trying to return to the virtual universe. The reality is that there are so many other resources that can be used, but hey, in short, it is also true that many of his actions will continue to cause controversy for some time.

From the awkward moment he starred in the Oscars, where it is worth clarifying that the “joke” of Chris Rock It was very unnecessary, the actor has been very far from everything that concerns filming as well as the promotion of any type of work that involves him with acting.

We can say that Will Smith He has felt the impact of his actions if we take into account that many companies have not been very receptive to the idea of ​​collaborating with him for fear of being linked to his figure.